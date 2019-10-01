Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Acquires 215,002 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 215,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,014 shares in the company, valued at $28,621.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 98.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 8,975.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

