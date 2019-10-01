Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.56, 34,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 64,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

The stock has a market cap of $478.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.24.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

