Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 91,661 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91,661 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.49. 7,562,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,960,266. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,051.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

