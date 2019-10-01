Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,769. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

