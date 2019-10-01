Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.34 Million

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to report $49.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. Wingstop reported sales of $38.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $198.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.82 million to $201.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.02 million, with estimates ranging from $217.47 million to $225.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Stephens downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 355,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.83. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.