Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,884,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $147,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.10. 255,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $251.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.