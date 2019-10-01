Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.6% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,343,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

