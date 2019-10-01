Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys 409 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 412,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.