Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys 917 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Cabana LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 645,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.97. 73,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,638. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

