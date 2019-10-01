Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

