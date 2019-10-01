Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,469,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 143,077 shares of company stock worth $9,564,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. 8,312,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.