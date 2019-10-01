WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.39

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and traded as high as $23.39. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 339,490 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 25.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $592,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 216.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.