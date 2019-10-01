Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 93,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

