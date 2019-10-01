Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $384,000 in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Knowles by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,201,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 150,415 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,497,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Knowles by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $19,276,000.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 38,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at $689,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

