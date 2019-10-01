Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 125.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 125,317 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

