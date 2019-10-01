Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 97.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 12,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,964. The stock has a market cap of $584.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,078,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,544 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

