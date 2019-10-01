Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $2,371,000.

Shares of PJUN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.44. 946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,944. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33.

