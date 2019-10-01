Wolverine Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,610 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 726,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.66. 1,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,210. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

