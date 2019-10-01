Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $287.36

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.36 and traded as low as $273.50. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at $272.50, with a volume of 9,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.15. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.