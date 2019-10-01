Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.61. 3,489,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,299. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $268,373.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $494,807,000 after purchasing an additional 570,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $470,630,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

