Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 14,289,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,087,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

