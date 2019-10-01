Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,630 shares during the period. Yeti comprises about 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Yeti worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yeti by 6,881.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Yeti by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

