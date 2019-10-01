Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $70,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. 302,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,029. The company has a market cap of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.71. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

