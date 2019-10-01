Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.98. 2,719,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $269.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

