Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $635.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $623.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.95 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $552.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

TTEK traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.63. 195,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,580,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $336,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,009 shares of company stock worth $10,375,455 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.