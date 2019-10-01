Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.64). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

DNLI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 13,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,433. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $355,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,581 shares of company stock worth $939,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,407,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604,766 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 996,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,349,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

