Zacks: Analysts Expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Citigroup cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $51,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ooma has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

