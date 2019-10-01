Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce sales of $207.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the lowest is $185.40 million. Sunrun reported sales of $204.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $806.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $892.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $849.88 million, with estimates ranging from $771.44 million to $926.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.28. 79,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger acquired 650,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 728,798 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $11,310,944.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,031,516 shares of company stock valued at $78,996,361 and sold 28,831 shares valued at $526,802. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

