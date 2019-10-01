Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 351,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,042. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $111.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.