Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,861,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,347 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 408,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,942. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.