Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.41. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.92. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $104.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

