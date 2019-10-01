Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after buying an additional 190,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 384.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 297,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 209,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

