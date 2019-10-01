Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

GWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,612,000 after buying an additional 240,990 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth about $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,639,000 after buying an additional 510,698 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 681,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,188,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,814,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.57. 480,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

