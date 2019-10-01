Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.58 Million

Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $143.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.76 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $136.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $555.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.80 million to $564.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $586.28 million, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $595.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,764 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,733 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 677,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 2.10.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.