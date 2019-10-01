Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VSLR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

VSLR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 58,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,465. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,647 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,028,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 417,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 198,902 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 654,896 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Solar (VSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.