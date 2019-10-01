Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 176 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned about 1.45% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

