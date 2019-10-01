Zacks: Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 99,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.