Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

RUSHA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

RUSHA traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. 2,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $9,481,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $10,448,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 908.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,090 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $4,726,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 126.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

