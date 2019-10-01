Zacks Investment Research Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Sell

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BFST. Stephens lowered Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $328.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.21. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,139.00. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 317.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

