Zacks Investment Research Lowers CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Sell

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 180,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,342. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

