Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Crossamerica Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $589.27 million, a P/E ratio of 156.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

