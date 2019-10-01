Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,857. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Belden by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Belden by 56.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Belden by 1,386.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 3,548.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 899.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

