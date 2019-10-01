Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 253,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,697. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.