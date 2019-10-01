Zacks: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $29.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Milestone Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIST traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.56). Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

