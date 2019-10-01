Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 176 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SLCT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.35. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 177,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

