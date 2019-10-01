Zacks: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. GMP Securities initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,298. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 96.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 403,732 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 429,045 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

