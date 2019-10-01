ZB (ZB) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, ZB has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. ZB has a market cap of $139.84 million and $174.24 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00190841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.01017715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00090971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

