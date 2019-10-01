Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.67.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $6.60 on Tuesday, reaching $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

