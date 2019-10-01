ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0593 on Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $2.52 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00844836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00209691 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 78,109,400 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

