-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.19). Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 48,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,011. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,055,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 832,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 209,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.